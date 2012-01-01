Our client is a growing independent healthcare agency based in Central London.

They are looking for a Studio Manager/Senior Creative Artworker to join the studio.



The Senior Creative Artworker / Studio Manager is an integral part of the creative department and someone who will play an exceptionally important role within the small team.



As a Studio Manager you will be at the centre of the creative department, managing the daily workload of the creative team whilst liaising with the rest of the agency as required. You will play a key role in managing all creative resource and workflow (internally and externally). You will need to be diplomatic, level-headed and remain calm under pressure, making sure projects are delivered on time. You will be a first-class communicator and able to speak to different people at a variety of levels. You will also be enthusiastic and forthcoming with ideas and initiatives to improve and streamline processes. You will earn respect by showing respect to those around you.



As a Creative Artworker you will support the whole creative team including our Chief Creative officer and two deputy creative directors on a variety of projects. You will be a true brand guardian, ensuring brand integrity is protected at all times and in keeping with the creative vision. You’ll have outstanding attention to detail and proven artworking skills, as well as being driven and willing to adapt to change and go the extra mile. You must be proactive and able to work independently. Finally, you must be flexible and happy to work in a fast-changing environment. Ideally you will also have a solid understanding of PowerPoint to help with and increasing number of internal and external presentations. Previous experience within Pharmaceutical Advertising is not necessary although would obviously be an advantage.



About the role

• Resource management (internal and external)

• Scheduling creative work and reviewing progress daily

• Make sure workflow is achievable, with jobs on track and correctly briefed

• Comfortable overseeing both digital and print projects

• Proactive with ideas and initiatives to improve and streamline processes

• Review and maintain existing and future practices

• Implementation of new layouts and artwork using existing campaigns and guidelines



About the candidate

• Min 3/4 years’ experience in a similar role

• Enthusiastic, forward thinking and organised

• A positive, flexible and approachable attitude

• Good working knowledge of Adobe Creative Suite

• Meticulous artworking skills

• Comfortable setting up, prepping and supplying digital assets for websites, email templates and animated ads etc.

• A high level of attention to detail – you will need to achieve high quality standards

• The ability to work to tight deadlines

• The ability to work as part of a small, dedicated team

• Good communication skills, you will raise problems, participate in meetings and make recommendations for improvements

• The desire to upskill & advance

• Versatile and hardworking that want to make a real impact

• PPT experience advantageous

• Previous experience within Pharmaceutical Advertising is not necessary although would be an advantage.



Benefits

• 24 days holiday PLUS Christmas (which is discretionally awarded as extra days)

• Private healthcare

• Pension

• A spot bonus scheme

• Fantastic working environment in a young progressive company that is growing quickly

• Opportunity to make a real impression and grow with the team



Salary

• Dependent on Experience

For more information please contact sam@samsmall.co.uk

