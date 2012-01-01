Client Director - Pharma and Life Sciences

Pegasus, Brighton



Every day at Pegasus we inspire people to change their behaviour and make better healthy decisions. From the food they eat, to the products they put on their skin, and from the medicines they take to the routines they adopt to prevent or manage long-term illness. Now, due to exponential growth, we are looking for new team members to join our award-winning consultancy.

We are on the look-out for an Director to join our award-winning Pharma and Life Sciences team, to help us Inspire Healthy Decisions both across the UK and globally.

The job

Working with a wide range of clients predominantly in the pharmaceutical sector – from global leaders to smaller specialists – you will have excellent integrated communications abilities and relish the chance to find novel solutions to complex problems. You will have an analytical mind, a curious disposition and be creative in your approach, while also having a super-sharp eye for detail.

As a leader, you will have a track-record of building and inspiring teams, growing strong partnerships with clients and owning strategic aspects of new business and business development. You will form part of the Pharma & Life Sciences senior team, so you’ll be able to draw on your previous healthcare agency expertise to support the business unit’s development.

Our offer to you…

Set in the heart of Brighton’s North Laines, this award winning ‘people culture’ agency will reward you with a very competitive benefits package including London-benchmarked salaries, competitive annual leave, a dynamic working policy, Perk Box subscription, private healthcare and lots more. You will also be part of the Pegasus family, where we ensure that your happiness at work is our priority.