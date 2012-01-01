One of the best medical communications agencies in London is looking for a senior account executive who is ready for the step up to account manager or an account manager who is passionate about healthcare and is looking to join an agency where they can develop their skills and career.

The Medical Communications Agency:-

- Ever-growing, this agency is winning more business month by month.

- Crème de la crème- Only the very best healthcare communications personnel work at this agency hence their well-known reputation of delivering top drawer campaigns.

- One of the best training programmes in the country, you will be trained by some of the best professionals in the industry.

The Medical Communications Account Manager:-

- Working for one of the world’s most highly regarded medical education groups, the medical communications account manager will be a part of a strong team striving to put together a campaign in the most unique way possible.

- Provide accurate forecasts on the account to enable future planning and help to ensure that campaigns deliver on target.

- Coach, mentor and motivate junior team members, ensure objectives are met and individuals have clear career plans.

You:-

- Will be a team player and enjoy working collaboratively.

- Must have worked in a medical communications agency

- Have the ability to multi-task with excellent communication skills.

