- A well-respected, award-winning healthcare communications agency is looking for a talented Account Director or Senior Account Director to join their team, working on global and UK internal communications for a top 10 pharmaceutical company.

The Healthcare Communications Agency:

- Well known global communications agency specialising in healthcare

- Working with a variety of clients including patient groups, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic companies, industry bodies, healthcare providers etc

- Projects run in various areas, such as market access, disease awareness, internal and external comms, crisis and issues management, brand launches etc

- Truly excellent career progression opportunities and training

- Genuinely innovative, creative campaigns

Your role:

- Provide tactical and strategic advice and direction for pharmaceutical clients

- Have direct line management responsibility, encourage, mentor and help to develop more junior members of the account team

- Nurture excellent relationships with clients and external stakeholders

You will:

- Be either an established Account Director or a Senior Account Director looking to step up

- Have proven experience of account management and direction in a healthcare PR agency

- Demonstrate outstanding people management skills, along with the ability to inspire others

