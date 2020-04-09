Top, global medical communications agency is looking for an experienced Senior Account Executive to manage a variety of scientific communications and projects. This role will involve liaising with clients and KOLs, managing projects and financial budgets and business development. It goes without saying that you must be commercially aware, creative with fantastic communication skills. You must have a strong science background with life science degree or PhD and 2-3 years medical communications agency experience. Knowledge of immunology & rheumatoid arthritis is ideal but not essential. Call or email now to apply!

Only successful applicants will be contacted. Should you have not had a response within two weeks of application, unfortunately you have not been successful on this occasion.

Only successful applicants will be contacted. Should you have not had a response within two weeks of application, unfortunately you have not been successful on this occasion.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!