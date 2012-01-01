This is a unique opportunity for a talented entry level medical writer to make their mark in an award-winning global medical education agency. Our client is an established and thriving agency with experience of running impactful, scientifically robust and creatively executed accounts for some of the world’s most significant pharmaceutical companies.

From HCP driven strategy to patient engagement our client works across varied accounts that are highly scientific and also engaging. You must have a natural flair for writing grounded in deep science. They are one of the most meticulous agencies in the industry so you will demonstrate exceptional attention to detail both in your CV- and also a covering letter which is required for this application. You will be qualified to at least PhD level and provide a compelling, articulate argument to support your interest in applying for this role and a career both in medical writing and medical education.

