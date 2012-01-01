Associate Medical Writer, Medical Education

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Medical Writing Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Circa £28,000 With Benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
15-Apr-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1857

This is a unique opportunity for a talented entry level medical writer to make their mark in an award-winning global medical education agency. Our client is an established and thriving agency with experience of running impactful, scientifically robust and creatively executed accounts for some of the world’s most significant pharmaceutical companies.
From HCP driven strategy to patient engagement our client works across varied accounts that are highly scientific and also engaging. You must have a natural flair for writing grounded in deep science. They are one of the most meticulous agencies in the industry so you will demonstrate exceptional attention to detail both in your CV- and also a covering letter which is required for this application. You will be qualified to at least PhD level and provide a compelling, articulate argument to support your interest in applying for this role and a career both in medical writing and medical education.

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings