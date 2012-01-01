Senior Account Manager / Account Director - Freelance

Employment Type:
Full-time, Consultant
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Healthcare Consultancy Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Competitive day rate
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
21-Apr-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-C6000

Our client - one of London’s most creative and “one to watch” agencies in the healthcare space - is looking for a freelance advertising SAM or AD to join their team to support a fast-growing client portfolio.

With inspiring industry leaders at the helm, this agency prides itself on the fact that it offers a rounded communications solution.
Working mainly with small to mid-size clients, science is at the core of everything they do. You will have a background in science and previous healthcare advertising experience and will have proven understanding of delivering launch promotional branding initiatives.

This is a great opportunity for a freelancer who likes to get their hands dirty and work in a fast paced environment – no job should ever feel too big or too small.

Contract is available immediately.

Please contact me urgently for details – this one will go quickly.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: +44 (0)203 770 9199
Contact: Robyn Cabarrao
Email:

