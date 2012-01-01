Events, Senior Account Manager, Medical Communications, London

Pharma events experience essential for this interesting role at a prominent medical communications agency delivering external events on behalf of healthcare clients on a UK and International basis. You will be responsible for all elements of the events, including developing budgets, sourcing venues, organising travel, speaker logistics, financial management, smooth delivery on-site and compiling post-event audit and compliance documentation. As well as the day-to-day management of accounts, you will have the opportunity to be involved in business development, working on proposals and contributing to identifying areas of growth.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com





