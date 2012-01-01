Associate Editorial Director, Medical Communications, London, Flexible start/end times and home working

Medcomms agency experience essential. A prominent medcomms agency is looking for an accomplished Associate Editorial Director to join their established and dedicated Medical Communications team. You will take on the responsibility of editorial lead on particular projects, as well as having the chance to provide strategic input and be involved in business development. A rewarding part of this role is the guidance and support you can provide to more junior writers, and the Medical Communications team as a whole.

While this role would need to be based in the London office flexible start/end time around core working hours and working from home would be accessible.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com





Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity.



