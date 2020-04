Graphic Designer, PR or Corporate Communications/Marketing agency experience essential, London

This is an exciting new position within the creative team and is perfect for someone wanting to develop their creative skills/experience and who enjoys ‘the variety’ of working in so many different sectors on a multitude of traditional print to digital or online projects.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com





Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity.





10% of our profits are donated to http://www.bluesmileproject.org/