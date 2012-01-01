Associate Director, Healthcare PR, London

Healthcare PR experience essential. A prominent communications firm are looking for a strategic Associate Director passionate about science driven communications to join their growing PR team. Within this role you will have opportunities to define the Healthcare team’s strategy and to contribute towards the overall business success. In addition to contributing to and driving high-level strategy and new business, you will also be responsible for inspiring and empowering our talented team to deliver exceptional quality work for some of our most high-profile clients. With products from all stages from the life cycle – pre-launch, launch and post-launch – you will be instrumental in working on both internal and external communications, as well as have the opportunity to get involved in market access and policy related communications, measurement bench marking, social media strategy, and patient-focused initiatives.

