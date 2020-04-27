One of the most prolific winners of awards for cutting edge, creative healthcare advertising work, seeking a medical copywriter to write materials across a wide range of secondary healthcare scientific brands and campaigns.

The company:-

- Ahealthcare marketing and communications agency with a friendly, supportive and fun environment

- Hires good people who produce really great work

- Operates autonomously within a wider, international network

The Job:-

- Writing a wide range of promotional materials for complex scientific, healthcare brands

- Brands include these areas: oncology, immunology, respiratory, gastroenterology, dermatology, ophthalmology and cardiology.

- Get to grips with lots of complex scientific information and making it accessible to healthcare professionals.

- Will suit someone from a healthcare agency background who can hit the ground running

You:-

- Have plenty of experience of writing detailed aids and apps, for instance, and come from a healthcare agency background.

- Really enjoy promoting pharmaceutical brands through advertising, digital communication and other medical materials.

- Have deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare landscape

- Must have a life science qualification.

London, Munich or Frankfurt

