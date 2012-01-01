Our client is an independent healthcare agency based in Berkshire, UK.

Due to a recent account win they are looking for both and Account Executive and Account Manager to join the team. They work from fabulous offices in Berkshire.

You will be tasked with working directly for an Account Director and will be responsible for delivering projects and managing the day to day running of healthcare accounts this will include responding quickly to client briefs and managing workflow through the agency and client review platforms.

You will be naturally curious and have a proven track record working in creative communications and healthcare to deliver solutions across the marketing mix.



You should have min 2 years experience in a healthcare agency or similar environment (client side, med publications, sales) and a degree in science, marketing or business,

For more information please get in touch.