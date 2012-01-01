Account Manager, Healthcare PR Communications, London, Agency experience essential

Full-time
Healthcare PR Jobs
London
Competitive Salary
UK Pound
28-Apr-20
Adepto Consulting
779

A new, exciting opportunity at this prominent specialist healthcare communications agency, you will need:

  • PR / communications background, preferably with ethical healthcare (pharmaceuticals) experience
  • A strong knowledge of emerging trends in healthcare and medicine development
  • Writing and proofreading skills at a high standard
  • Attention to detail in time and project management – able to juggle multiple accounts and associated actions
  • Experience and interest in new business development – taking on research roles for new pitches and bringing your own perspective to new briefs
  • Understanding of social and digital media trends and the practicalities of incorporating these elements into PR campaigns
