Are you working in traditional medical communications and want to move your career into a more dynamic environment?

This is a rare opportunity to join an exciting medical communications digital agency at an exciting time of growth.

If you are a frustrated Digital Project Manager looking for a role to get your teeth into this for you.

Working directly with the founding partners you will be handling a mix of small and large pharma and non-pharma/healthcare clients, designing and delivering digital marketing solutions to support business and marketing objectives.

They are a team of digital healthcare marketing experts, delivering coordinated campaigns to reach and engage target audiences through creating and distributing valuable, relevant content in formats appropriate for the channels. Integrating digital marketing solutions using their expertise in content, social media, search engine and influencer marketing.

What you must have:

Understanding and project management experience of Veeva CLM, Salesforce and other cloud and iPad digital marketing tools/platforms

Understanding and project management experience of Adobe Campaign, Marketo and other digital marketing tools/platforms

Understanding and experience of API integration projects

Manage new releases and updates of digital projects to Veeva CLM, websites etc

Demonstrated knowledge and experience of digital project management in order to coordinate complex and multifaceted digital/technical projects

To be involved with the planning of all digital solutions to meet account handling and client briefs

Excellent communication and organisational skills to collaborate with the various internal and external stakeholders (including clients)

Planning resource and timings to suit ever-changing client requirements

To define and document technical requirements, provide costing estimates, timelines and schedules for new digital projects

Scope digital projects with clients

Liaison with client IT colleagues as required

Oversight of Quality Control (QC) and implementation of processes to validate release for client review



It would be great if you have:

Experience of project management tools such as Jira, Slack, or similar

Understanding Formal Project Management Methodologies such as Agile, Scrum and Waterfall

In return you will get:

-To work as part of a highly-motivated, experienced team

- Professional development support, through a dedicated training budget and working alongside experienced team members

-The ability to inform and shape future agency processes and offerings

- Healthcare insurance