A leading communications agency working across consumer, corporate, digital, healthcare, public affairs and technology is looking for a talented account director to work on their healthcare PR accounts. They are known for hiring the best talent in the industry and staff development if at the forefront of their agenda.

Responsibilities:

• Responsible for all aspects of the PR campaigns for global pharmaceutical and medical device companies

• Devising strategies to work effectively with clients and build those relationships further

• Taking the lead on client management across therapy areas including cardiology, respiratory, rheumatology and oncology

• Working closely with your team of talented individuals, providing mentoring and training to the more junior members

Requirements:

• You MUST HAVE experience of biotechnology, pharmaceutical and healthcare communications, preferably within a global PR agency and have either already worked at account director level or be a senior account manager ready for that next step

• Excellent understanding of the communications landscape of medical meetings, journals, etc.

• An ability to understand complex science and an ability to translate it into appropriate language

This is an exceptional opportunity to join one of the most prestigious PR firms globally. Benefits include private healthcare, personal finance assistance, massages, sabbatical options to name a few.

