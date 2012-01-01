This is a high profile, independent PR and Med Comms agency looking to hire a Deputy Managing Director for a role based on growth and continued success at this agency.

You will be working closely with Managing Director and a collaborative, smart and innovative team. This agency has a track record in partnering with a varied client base. They have award winning success in pharmaceutical campaigns that support patients, advocacy groups and the wider healthcare community.

This is, quite simply, a career defining opportunity.

You do not need to be this level already and could be a talented Director in a healthcare comms team looking to step up into this role. Previous experience working on ethical health campaigns and ideally medical education accounts as well would be desirable. As this agency works across multiple regions ideally you will have experience of working on EU, global and UK healthcare PR and med comms accounts.

This is a huge career step which requires a thoughtful and considered approach. If you have the profile above but would like an informal chat about this to find out more- please do feel free to contact us. We would be committed to discussing this in light of your background but also your personal circumstances/aspirations to ensure it is a fantastic opportunity for you.

