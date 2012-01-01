Digital/ Med Comms Account Manager

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Circa £35,000 with Benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
30-Apr-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1812

This is a rewarding and progressive career move for an ambitious Account Manager or Senior Account Executive, looking for their next challenge.
Our client has a healthy mix of support and charisma- they are high profile but also nurturing and extremely good at what they do- while looking after their staff.
They are in a busy period of growth and have had recent success in organically winning new work with a long standing client. Much of the work is in the promotional, rare disease space so a mix of high science and creativity is needed for this role- with experience of working in a medical education or healthcare advertising agency.
There is space for creativity- especially in the disease awareness piece and digital activities around this. You will also be joining early in the stage of this account win- and while you will be supporting on other areas within the agency which are long standing- this will give you the chance for early involvement and strategic exposure.

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings