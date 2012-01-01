This is a rewarding and progressive career move for an ambitious Account Manager or Senior Account Executive, looking for their next challenge.

Our client has a healthy mix of support and charisma- they are high profile but also nurturing and extremely good at what they do- while looking after their staff.

They are in a busy period of growth and have had recent success in organically winning new work with a long standing client. Much of the work is in the promotional, rare disease space so a mix of high science and creativity is needed for this role- with experience of working in a medical education or healthcare advertising agency.

There is space for creativity- especially in the disease awareness piece and digital activities around this. You will also be joining early in the stage of this account win- and while you will be supporting on other areas within the agency which are long standing- this will give you the chance for early involvement and strategic exposure.