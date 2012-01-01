Group Director of Medical Affairs and Scientific Strategy, Medical Communications, London/ SE UK, Substantial six figure package

Full-time
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
London, South East England
Substantial six figure package
UK Pound
07-May-20
Adepto Consulting
770

Group Director of Medical Affairs and Scientific Strategy, Medical Communications, London/SE UK, Substantial six figure package.

The successful candidate will join the leadership team of this global, successful agency to direct medical affairs and scientific strategy.

 

Accustomed to building relationships at the highest medical/scientific levels in pharma/with pharma clients your scientific and new business abilities are also outstanding.

 

If you have senior agency experience please contact me in confidence to discuss further.

 

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com 

 

Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity. 

 

10% of our profits are donated to www.bluesmileproject.org


Adepto Consulting
Tel: 07968 181759
Contact: Anthony McKenna
Email:

