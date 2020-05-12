Are you a Medical Writer ready for the next step up the career ladder or a Senior Medical Writer looking to work for one of the best healthcare communications agencies in London, with fantastic career progression potential?

About the Agency:

• It is a hugely successful full-service, independent medical communications agency, with a reputation for scientific excellence and quality of work

• They provide consultancy and communication services to the top pharmaceutical and biotech companies globally

• Agency with a global footprint including a handful of international offices, variety of work and teams and commitment to collaboration and flexibility

• Is committed to professional growth and personal development of staff

The Job (Senior Medical Writer)

The senior medical writer is a key part of the team and will have a varied role, actively involved in client-facing work as well as writing.

The Senior Medical Writer’s role will involve:

• Research specialised areas in order to write, edit and proof read med ed materials such as publication manuscripts, slide kits, monographs, newsletters, meeting reports, etc

• Work closely with the junior members of the team providing ongoing mentoring and support to writers, identifying training needs

• Contribute ideas to grow the business/improve efficiencies

• Attend client meetings and get involved with pitches

Requirements:

• Life science degree, ideally combined with MSc or PhD (desired)

• Solid experience of writing medical content gained in a medical education agency to senior medical writer level, or strong medical writer ready to step up

• A genuine passion for science and healthcare

If you would like to discuss further details send your CV via the apply button.

Only successful applicants will be contacted. Should you have not had a response within two weeks of application, unfortunately you have not been successful on this occasion.

Visit our website media-contacts.co.uk to see other vacancies we are currently recruiting for!