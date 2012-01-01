Scientific/healthcare/pharma experience is essential for this new role:
• an honours science degree, preferably in the life sciences
• previous editorial and production experience, ideally in healthcare communications
• exceptional scientific editing and proofreading skills
• an eye for design and layout
• the ability to work well under pressure
• a high level of flexibility and adaptability
• strong organizational skills
• excellent communication skills.
Experience in editing the following types of project would also be beneficial:
• abstracts
• scientific posters
• manuscripts for submission to internationally renowned journals
• slide decks
• meeting materials and meeting reports
• newsletters
• educational materials for patients and healthcare professionals
• e-learning materials for healthcare companies.
