Scientific Editor, Medical Communications, Oxford

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Medical Writing Jobs
Region:
South East England
Salary Description:
Competitive Salary
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
15-May-20
Recruiter:
Adepto Consulting
Job Ref:
771

Scientific/healthcare/pharma experience is essential for this new role:

an honours science degree, preferably in the life sciences
previous editorial and production experience, ideally in healthcare communications
exceptional scientific editing and proofreading skills
an eye for design and layout
the ability to work well under pressure
a high level of flexibility and adaptability
strong organizational skills
excellent communication skills.

Experience in editing the following types of project would also be beneficial:

abstracts
scientific posters
manuscripts for submission to internationally renowned journals
slide decks
meeting materials and meeting reports
newsletters
educational materials for patients and healthcare professionals
e-learning materials for healthcare companies.

Please demonstrate the above experience when you apply.

Contact Details:
Adepto Consulting
Tel: 07968 181759
Contact: Anthony McKenna
Email:

