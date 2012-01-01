This is one of the world’s longest established, privately owned medical education businesses. Offering the freedom to flex to client needs- as well as progress careers based on merit- they have some of the longest standing clients and staff in the industry. Combining high class science, creativity and a personal touch- they are a mighty but consultative agency.

This role is to work in one of their newer established businesses- and therefore has the opportunity to shine and make an impact in a smaller culture. The Principal Medical Writers in this agency are important strategic partners to client services, and play a pivotal role in ensuring content is delivered to the highest standards, and flawlessly executed.

If you have existing medical education agency experience at at least SMW level- - having worked on global or UK ethical health pharmaceutical brands- we would be keen to speak to you. You must have the requisite experience, a high science background (ideally to PhD level) and thirst to work for a truly global and innovative medical education agency. Candidates without agency experience will not be considered for this role.

