Senior Medical Writer- Macclesfield

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Medical Writing Jobs
Region:
North West England
Salary Description:
Circa £45,000 with Bens
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
19-May-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1868

If you are an experienced and talented Senior Medical Writer looking for your next challenge our client can offer you a supportive culture and amazing career progression.
A truly global player with an established, and one of the finest scientific services teams in the industry- my client offers stability, structure as well as depth and breadth of work.
The senior medical writer is a pivotal, strategic member of the team and will work closely with client services in delivering correct, compelling and scientifically robust content.
Previous medical education agency experience only will be considered for this role- and you must have experience of working on global pharmaceutical brands.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

