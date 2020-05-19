Medical Writer

Full-time
Healthcare Advertising Jobs
London
40,000 to 50,000 per annum
£40000 - £50000 per annum
UK Pound
19-May-20
Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
31996

One of the most prolific winners of awards for cutting edge, creative healthcare advertising work, seeking a medical copywriter to write materials across a wide range of secondary healthcare scientific brands and campaigns.
The company:-
• A healthcare marketing and communications agency with a friendly, supportive and fun environment
• Hires good people who produce really great work
• Operates autonomously within a wider, international network
The Job:-
• Writing a wide range of promotional materials for complex scientific, healthcare brands
• Brands include these areas: oncology, immunology, respiratory, gastroenterology, dermatology, ophthalmology and cardiology.
• Get to grips with lots of complex scientific information and making it accessible to healthcare professionals.
• Will suit someone from a healthcare agency background who can hit the ground running
You:-
• Have plenty of experience of writing detailed aids and apps, for instance, and come from a healthcare agency background.
• Really enjoy promoting pharmaceutical brands through advertising, digital communication and other medical materials.
• Have deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare landscape
• Must have a life science qualification.

Media Contacts (Recruitment Consultants) Limited
Tel: 020 7359 8244
Contact: Mhairi Reive
Email:

