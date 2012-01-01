If you are a passionate and experienced PR Account Director looking for your next challenge, our client is a leading agency keen to speak to you! Working across a range of medical communications and PR campaigns- from disease awareness and advocacy to brand communications and strategy, they offer a breadth and depth of work few agencies can rival.

You will ideally have some experience of working on global pharmaceutical brands- but a UK media relations and PR background is also a solid grounding.

The leadership is long standing, and hugely supportive- having developed award winning teams who have either spent their careers at this agency- or moved on to become industry veterans. An inspiring client base and warm and engaging team are huge draws and reasons for this agency’s low staff turn-over.

To qualify for this role you must have healthcare PR agency experience and experience of working on ethical health pharmaceutical brands.

