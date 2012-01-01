Account Director

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Healthcare PR Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Circa £55,000 with Bens
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
19-May-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1561

If you are a passionate and experienced PR Account Director looking for your next challenge, our client is a leading agency keen to speak to you! Working across a range of medical communications and PR campaigns- from disease awareness and advocacy to brand communications and strategy, they offer a breadth and depth of work few agencies can rival.
You will ideally have some experience of working on global pharmaceutical brands- but a UK media relations and PR background is also a solid grounding.
The leadership is long standing, and hugely supportive- having developed award winning teams who have either spent their careers at this agency- or moved on to become industry veterans. An inspiring client base and warm and engaging team are huge draws and reasons for this agency’s low staff turn-over.
To qualify for this role you must have healthcare PR agency experience and experience of working on ethical health pharmaceutical brands.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina ali
Email:

