Account Manager

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Healthcare PR Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Circa £35,000 with Bens
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
19-May-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1721

This is one the London’s friendliest and most dynamic healthcare PR and med comms agencies. Our client has an award winning reputation- with a craft in scientific storytelling where the patient experience is at the heart of their strategy.
Combining high science with creativity they are looking for a passionate Account Manager. You will have tactical skill in delivering compelling PR and Med Comms campaigns underpinned by bigger picture thinking,
Previous medical education or healthcare PR agency experience only will be considered for this role. You must have worked on UK or global ethical health pharmaceutical accounts.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

