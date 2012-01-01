Our client is a leading healthcare advertising agency with a reputation for delivering campaigns that are scientifically robust, emotive and superbly executed. They are proud of the strength of this execution largely because of their established project management team- a lynchpin to the multiple internal teams creating meaningful and efficient dialogue between client services, strategy and creative.

Your role will see the timely, efficient and correct delivery of multiple pharmaceutical accounts- through end to end branding across multiple channels .You must therefore understand the language and process of healthcare advertising across digital and traditional media- my client is looking for all-rounders.

Previous healthcare advertising project management experience is required for this role- and you must have knowledge of working on healthcare accounts. If you are an existing account manager in a healthcare advertising agency but would like to move to a more internally focused, delivery role you will be considered for this role as well. Some of this role is client facing but it is a project management, process led opportunity so a shift for a super organised and passionate account handler looking for a switch.

