Our client is a leading player with huge heritage in some of the biggest brands in pharmaceutical marketing today. Working closely with the Art Director on a number of accounts- this role will see you in a highly creative, scientifically robust and collaborative role. You will enjoy autonomy as well as feel supported and part of a team.

Previous medical education or healthcare advertising agency experience is required for this role. You must have experience of working on pharmaceutical brands and within an agency role. The position requires expert knowledge of pharmaceutical marketing, from codes and regulations to trends and competitor developments- across UK, global and EU regions. . You will be delivering content across channels from traditional to digital media- working on compelling short copy to detailed long copy – flexing your audiences from HCPs to consumers to patients.

Apart from working on amazing pharmaceutical brands in a rewarding and challenging role- this agency offers you a culture like no other. Our client is friendly, warm and well organised. With established teams in creative, project management, strategy and client services- the agency is well positioned to offer a good work life balance and healthy environment to work in.

If you feel this is the culture and role for you- apply now.

