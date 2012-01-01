This is a truly inspiring agency with an incredible heritage in advocacy as well as pharmaceutical brand led PR. With much of this role focused on infectious disease the work is hugely on the pulse and impactful- a globally held account with a significant public health and advocacy piece to it. Due to the area – ranging in breadth from seasonal to emerging infections to HIV- the work falls in the high impact, emotive and challenging space in R&D comms. It is engaging because it is often reactive and fast paced- and rewarding as it impacts on the lives of so many patients on a global scale.

From advocacy led work to media relations, digital communications and social- the work is high science as well as genuinely creative. The accounts can be globally held so shared across offices, which fits in with the agency’s commitment to work-life balance- including work from home and flexi hours encouraged from the top down across the agency.

If you love what you do- and want to work with an agency on the cutting edge of healthcare PR- this could be the role for you. Previous healthcare PR agency experience at at least Senior Account Manager ONLY will be considered for this role.

