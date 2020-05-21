If you have at least four years’ experience of writing promotional materials for pharmaceutical brands, this is the perfect time to move to the fastest growing healthcare advertising agency in London, in time to play a critical part in the agency’s ascendency and reap the rewards accordingly. As senior medical copywriter, you’ll get a variety of materials to write and lead other writers in, from heavily scientific medical writing to conceptual copy for healthcare advertising. The role will entail working closely with both account handlers and art directors to deliver persuasive and informative copy.

The agency takes an integrated, multi-channel and consultative approach with some of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies, delivering award winning communications work on all sorts of exciting and life changing brands in a variety of therapy areas.

The Job

• As part of a team of medical writers and creatives, you will work collaboratively to come up with compelling and imaginative ideas.

• You will be the scientific lead on your brands and liaise with client medics.

• You will demonstrate that you can explain complex scientific information to a variety of audiences, e.g., when presenting work at client meetings and pitches.

• Coaching, mentoring and developing junior writers.

• With supportive management and a very generous training budget, you will be able to shape your career and grow and develop at your chosen pace.

You

• Must have a minimum of 4 years’ promotional medical writing experience in a healthcare communications agency and a life sciences degree.

• As well as being a team player, you will be comfortable working closely with line managers and directors, liaising with clients, art directors and account handlers.

• Will have the opportunity to join in with as many of the social groups, from book club and a football team to cake club and running groups, as you like and make the most of free drinks and early finishes on Fridays, company dinners and great parties – online for now as everyone is currently working remotely.

