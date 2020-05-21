This is a fantastic opportunity to take your healthcare advertising agency experience and passion for the latest digital developments to the next level.

The company:

• Independent creative healthcare agency famous for its digital output

• Award winning, very supportive, incredible variety

• Based in London

• Full range of pharmaceutical marketing services include advertising, social media, video animation, sales materials, patient information, and strategic brand planning

The Job:

• Working closely with the agency’s digital team on a newly won piece of business, over the counter and prescription products

• There will be lots of social media, online and web activity for a world leading brand portfolio

• Taking responsibility for day to day client liaison and project management so that tasks happen smoothly and on time

The successful digital senior account executive :

• You will have a passion for healthcare advertising and have at least 2 years’ experience in a healthcare advertising agency that does a lot of digital work

• Excellent knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, ABPI and general healthcare landscape

• Bright, switched on with lots of initiative, you will be a team player and as comfortable talking to pharmaceutical marketing directors and doctors as to colleagues in the creative team and patient groups.

Only successful applicants will be contacted. Should you have not had a response within two weeks of application, unfortunately you have not been successful on this occasion.

