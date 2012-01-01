If you are an experienced medical education, healthcare PR or healthcare advertising Account Executive with agency experience- looking for your next challenge, we would like to hear from you. Our client is a high profile agency dedicated to impacting patient lives through insight driven, creative and emotive campaigns that speak to their audiences.

This is a very fast paced agency that is ahead of the curve so my client is looking for an Account Executive with agency experience, having worked on pharmaceutical brands- who is ready to hit the ground running. You must be a confident communicator who is brave and keen to make a difference in the industry but you must also be a team player willing to learn and develop.

In return my client offers a vibrant and sociable culture, structured career progression and mentoring, and the chance to work on campaigns that you will be proud to be involved in.

