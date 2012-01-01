Account Executive- Healthcare Advertising

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Circa £25,000 with Bens
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
22-May-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1735

If you are an experienced medical education, healthcare PR or healthcare advertising Account Executive with agency experience- looking for your next challenge, we would like to hear from you. Our client is a high profile agency dedicated to impacting patient lives through insight driven, creative and emotive campaigns that speak to their audiences.
This is a very fast paced agency that is ahead of the curve so my client is looking for an Account Executive with agency experience, having worked on pharmaceutical brands- who is ready to hit the ground running. You must be a confident communicator who is brave and keen to make a difference in the industry but you must also be a team player willing to learn and develop.
In return my client offers a vibrant and sociable culture, structured career progression and mentoring, and the chance to work on campaigns that you will be proud to be involved in.

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings