Editorial Director, Medical Communications, London base/ homeworking

2021 START DATE - Editorial Director, Medical Communications, London base/homeworking

Please don’t apply for this role unless you have medical communications agency experience.

This is an excellent opportunity for a Principal Medical Writer or existing Editorial Director to join the medcomms arm of this global award winning communications group.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com 

Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity. 

10% of our profits are donated to http://www.bluesmileproject.org/
