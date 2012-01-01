Contract Principal Medical Writer – 6 months – possible permanent role, Medical Communications Agency

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs, Medical Writing Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Highly Competitive Salary
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
22-May-20
Recruiter:
Adepto Consulting
Job Ref:
787

Contract Principal Medical Writer – 6 months – possible permanent role, Medical Communications Agency 

Please don’t apply for this role unless you have medcomms agency experience.

Excellent opportunity for an experienced Principal Medical Writer with substantial agency experience to join a friendly agency working on a diverse range of projects.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com 

Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity. 

10% of our profits are donated to http://www.bluesmileproject.org/
Contact Details:
Adepto Consulting
Tel: 07968 181759
Contact: Anthony McKenna
Email:

