This is a great opportunity to join this progressive healthcare advertising agency. They are part of a wider group of outstanding healthcare agencies driving exciting change where patient-centred creative communications is at the heart of everything they do.

As an Account Manager you MUST have experienced in life sciences and /or pharmaceutical branding and marketing and have an interest in developing new ideas to really make a difference to your clients work and an ability to share your passion and enthusiasm in the team and your clients alike.

You will responsible and involved in every stage from pitch to delivery of projects including advertising, brand building, sales materials and digital projects and more across a variety of therapy areas.

If you are looking for a culture where belief in their people is the basis of everything they do - This is where you should be moving to!

If you are bright, enthusiastic, creative and ambitious you will thrive in this agency. They promote and encourage a friendly and collaborative workplace and offer outstanding career opportunities.

I would love to tell you more about this opportunity so please drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508.