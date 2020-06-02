Senior Account Manager - Healthcare PR

This creative, independent healthcare communications group is looking for a talented Senior Account Manager to work on a variety of global health and medical PR campaigns.

A bit about the company:
• Integrated PR agency with a focus on offering everything a healthcare client might need, with real growth in strategic counsel
• Rewards and promotions are on offer as soon as they are earned, regardless of level of experience
• Very sociable, friendly teams with regular events

As a Senior Account Manager you will:
• Contribute to the professional development of members of your team with day-to-day encouragement and mentorship
• Help to plan creative events and programmes for clients
• Contribute to client presentations and briefings

You will:
• Be passionate about pharmaceutical communications and the healthcare industry
• Have experience of working in a public relations agency to Senior Account Manager level
• Have excellent writing and presentation skills
• Be a team player who is keen to share ideas and have an influence on the shape and future of the agency

