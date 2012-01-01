If you are an ambitious Principal Medical Writer with impeccable standards and your goals set high - this could be the role for you. My client is an integrated global healthcare communications powerhouse with expertise that covers Consultancy, Market Access, PR, Advertising and Medical Education. The Medical Education offer is the biggest in the business- with international coverage and breadth that few rivals have their heritage or clout in.

This is a unique position as it is a growing unit within one of the agency’s longest established and prestigious medical education teams. With a focus on medical affairs the role is highly scientific as well as engaging, innovative and exciting. Covering an array of outputs ranging from e-learning to ad boards to trainer training and infographics- you will be kept busy and excited but at the same intellectually challenged in a scientifically robust role. The team has a small unit of talented medical writers keen for strong leadership - so you will already have experience of managing and mentoring. You will report in to a hugely supportive and experienced Director of Scientific Services who is committed to supporting and developing this hire.

One of this exciting role’s differentiating factors is where it can go- as there are aspirations for this Principal Medical Writer to eventually lead this unit along with the talented Account Director they already have in place. To qualify for this role you must have medical education agency experience at at least Principal Medical Writer level and have aspirations to run the scientific services of a team, if not agency eventually.

Additionally my client is offering flexibility- you will ideally be office based in London at least twice a week but can be fully remote as well. Experience in Oncology and Neuroscience are advantages but not required.



