Account Manager- Manchester

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
Region:
North East England
Salary Description:
Circa £30,000 with Benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
02-Jun-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1875

This is a highly scientific and creative communications group with a passion for engaging meaningfully with audiences- creating unforgettable experiences and shifting behaviour to better patient lives.
Our client is a highly strategic partner to some of the most prominent pharmaceutical companies in the world. With a focus on digital educational programmes they are looking for a highly scientific and imaginative account manager to join their growing, boutique team dedicated to training, e-learning and education. Ideally you will have previous experience in this area and you must have previous medical education or healthcare advertising agency experience. A working knowledge of Veeva is also preferred, as is an interest, if not experience in Oncology.
This is a close knit team with big ambitions and a passion for creating experiences and meaningful engagement with their clients across internal levels and teams.

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

