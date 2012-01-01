Account Director- Cutting Edge/ Impactful Agency

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
Region:
London
Salary Description:
Up to £55,000 with Bens
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
02-Jun-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1876

This is genuinely one of the UK’s most exciting and varied creative groups. From high science and medical strategy to film and experiential marketing- they are credible, creative and unafraid to engage differently- causing meaningful dialogue and shifting behaviour.
You will be an experienced Medical Education or Healthcare Advertising Account Director who is not just looking for another agency job. You want to be excited, moved and inspired by the work you do every day.
Our client combines digital engagement with highly scientific, creative campaigns to make unforgettable campaigns. Their key area of expertise is in training and education of healthcare professionals, and this role has an Oncology focus. This agency is simply making an incredible impact in this area and is looking for a talented Account Director to lead and nurture- inspiring confidence in your clients as well as your talented and enthusiastic team.
Previous medical education or healthcare advertising agency experience only will be considered for this role.

Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: 07900 956 547
Contact: Gina Ali
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings