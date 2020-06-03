Senior Account Manager - Healthcare PR Agency

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Healthcare PR Jobs
Region:
London, South East England
Salary:
38,000 to 45,000 per annum
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
03-Jun-20
Recruiter:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Job Ref:
CHM-P1878

This is a great opportunity to join this highly creative Healthcare Agency as a Senior Account Manager in their PR team.

Their work is varied and they have the reputation for producing outstanding work across a number of therapy areas. They are known for being "first" and are constantly challenging clients delivering new and ground breaking campaigns.

They are part of a collaborative network where they work with experts across consumer, media and digital.
They create campaigns including interesting creative work such as documentaries, animations, social media,digital as well as a lot of disease awareness.

You MUST have experience working in a healthcare communications agency and ideally in PR.

I would love to tell you more so please drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508

Contact Details:
Chemistry Search & Selection
Tel: +44 (0)7557 256508
Contact: Kate Hale
Email:

