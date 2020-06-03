This is a great opportunity to join this highly creative Healthcare Agency as a Senior Account Manager in their PR team.

Their work is varied and they have the reputation for producing outstanding work across a number of therapy areas. They are known for being "first" and are constantly challenging clients delivering new and ground breaking campaigns.

They are part of a collaborative network where they work with experts across consumer, media and digital.

They create campaigns including interesting creative work such as documentaries, animations, social media,digital as well as a lot of disease awareness.

You MUST have experience working in a healthcare communications agency and ideally in PR.

I would love to tell you more so please drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508