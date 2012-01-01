An opportunity has arisen for an experienced Account Director (or SAD) within a successful brand led healthcare advertising agency based in Hertfordshire.

If you are perhaps London based, please continue reading as they will be offering 3 flexible days a week WFH when our industry returns to normality. They're embracing the success that WFH currently has delivered for their team and their clients.

With a strong portfolio of clients across Rx and OTC brands and with recent pitch success they are looking to further strengthen their team.

You will need to have gained experience working within a healthcare marketing agency.

Required:

• Excellent communication skills – managing successful client relationships & internal team

• Development of brand strategies (digital experience desired)

• Experience of managing creative & market research process

• Day to day programme delivery & budget management

• Ability to get the best from agency team - providing guidance and support

• Superb organisational skills & computer literate

• Positive outlook and solutions focused

• New business development – pitch and organic growth

• Passionate about the healthcare sector and keeping fully in touch with developments and trends

In return, they are offering a highly competitive package which includes a discretionary annual bonus.

If you’d like to join an agency where you will be recognised for your contribution and with the opportunity to lead your own accounts within a friendly and collaborative environment, please get in touch.

