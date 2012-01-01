This is a great opportunity to join this exciting healthcare communications agency. They are looking for an Account Manager to join their team in their Manchester office. They are producing award-winning creative and scientific communications for EU pharmaceutical clients. Their services include strategic communications planning and creative execution of internal engagement and field team training programmes, as well as HCP and patient engagement and educational programmes and materials.

They are looking for someone who has experience or a passion for oncology and has worked in the UK market HCP and patient engagement or educational space. A background of working in e-learning would be valuable as well as Veeva experience or certification.

You would be working on a exciting range of creative healthcare projects alongside a range of talented experts across industries; scientific, creative, event, digital, film, learning, immersive reality teams.

If you have a minimum of 2 years of healthcare agency experience (currently Snr Account Exec/Account Manager) and have experience in and confident in liaising directly with clients and managing projects through delivery I would love to speak to you.

Please drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk or call me on 07557 256508

