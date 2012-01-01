Our client is one of the UK’s biggest and most exciting integrated healthcare communications agencies. With expertise as broad as HEOR, Research and Insight, Medical Education, Brand Communications and PR- you will be part of a powerful collective of strategic, scientific, smart and creative thinkers.

The brand team has a heritage spanning decades- with launch campaigns as their sweet spot- they are proud to have worked on some of the most impactful and recognisable pharmaceutical brands in recent times.

You will therefore have the security of working on a portfolio of high profile accounts- but will also be given the opportunity to work on fresh new wins and be involved from the start of the campaigns.

Patient centricity is at the heart of this team- you will gather patient insights internally and work with in-house clinical psychologists in creating thoughtful and powerful campaigns informed by the patient experience.

Whilst the role spans a mix of medical devices and pharma- in house and corporate as well as brand and disease awareness- our client is very keen to see a track record in ethical health pharmaceutical accounts. Candidates will ONLY be considered if they have worked in an advertising agency on ethical health pharmaceutical accounts.