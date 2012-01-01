This is a great opportunity for you to make your mark and strategically boost a fresh set of wins for this amazing, high profile healthcare advertising agency.

With experience of working on some of the most recognisable brands in pharmaceutical marketing, this will be an impressive addition to your CV but also a vibrant and supportive culture to work in.

You will have experience of working on multiple ethical health pharmaceutical accounts- and will already be operating at this level. Our client is looking for a track record of leading on business, confidence in pitching and growing business, a sound knowledge of the market- including experience and training of ABPI and NICE and the ability for calm execution. This agency is part of a bigger group but has always had a family run, slightly quirky culture! Individuality and a warm and embracing personality is key – especially as you will be managing junior team members.

Previous agency experience- ideally working on UK and EU accounts is required for this role. Candidates without healthcare advertising experience on pharmaceutical accounts will not be considered for this role.

