This advertising agency are looking for their next forward-thinking, creative leader. The core of this agency is disruption and you will need to be comfortable with leading the team from the front and demonstrate intimate knowledge of pharmaceutical marketing campaigns and experience of the healthcare communications space.

The creative healthcare communications agency:-

• Rapidly growing healthcare communications agency that never loses a client and wins pitch after pitch.

• Famous name, one of London’s top healthcare advertising agencies.

• Centre of excellence: You’ll be working with the best talent in the field.

The business unit director’s job:-

• Responsible for managing client business and relationships, ensuring account teams deliver on account business.

• Senior lead for business within the unit, utilising an extensive suite of state of the art marketing techniques – no two campaigns are the same.

• Supports and trains account directors to line manage members of the team and responsible for direct line management of team members

The ideal business unit director:-

• Demonstrable experience of strategic counsel, fresh ideas and delivery in a healthcare advertising or creative medical communications agency.

• Experience of running successful teams, an inspirational leader and able to develop a really high calibre team of top talent.

• Have an eye for organically growing business as well as the ability to provide strategic counsel to top 10 pharma clients

• Experience in oncology is also highly desired

This is a hugely exciting opportunity with the opportunity to work with some of the best talent in the field and influence the business from a senior leadership position. You must be a natural leader with the flair, drive and creativity to lead a talented team and drive this incredible agency forward. In return, you’ll have the chance to work on game-changing therapies in an open and exciting culture that you’ll have the opportunity to help evolve and shape.

