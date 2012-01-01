Senior Medical Writer/ Copywriter, Healthcare Brand/ Medical Communications Agency, Flexible location, Home based or Office/ Home based, Home Counties

Senior Medical Writer/Copywriter, Healthcare Brand/Medical Communications Agency, Flexible location, Home based or Office/Home based, Home Counties

Exciting new role working on materials aimed at diverse audiences and across a wide range of therapy areas and specialisms. Agency experience and science degree essential.

Interested? Please call or text me on 07968 181759 or by email anthony@adeptoconsulting.com 

Not the right role for you? If you have agency experience let’s work together to find the ideal opportunity. 

10% of our profits are donated to http://www.bluesmileproject.org/
Add to wish list Email to a friend
Contact Details:
Adepto Consulting
Tel: 07968 181759
Contact: Anthony McKenna
Email:

You may return to your current search results by clicking here.

Latest Job Listings