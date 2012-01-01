This is a rare opportunity to join a close knit, warm and hugely progressive agency in a role that will offer you visibility, mentoring and career progression.

Our client is a thriving independent agency with a focus on digital communications in health. The role is high science working in partnership with a fantastic client base- on a number of exciting educational campaigns. There is currently a director of scientific services and a gap for this Senior Medical Writer to grow into a team leading role- developing their strategic and mentoring skills to ultimately manage the growing medical writing team.

The director is a hands manager who will offer you support as well as the freedom to work independently and thrive off your own initiative.

This is one of Kent’s most dynamic and at the same time friendly medical communications agencies. We would love to hear from you if you are ambitious and would like to join a growing team. You will have medical education agency experience – and have experience of working on digital communications.

