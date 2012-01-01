Are you a Strategic Healthcare Marketer at the top of your industry looking to take your next career step into consulting? Or an independent consultant looking for new challenges working with fellow professionals who inspire and deliver?

Uptake Strategies is an award-winning, global healthcare consultancy with a client base across large and mid-sized pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare companies. Our mission is to inspire people to deliver exceptional healthcare performance and enable patients to benefit from innovative treatments. We deliver practical, innovative, industry-leading consultancy support, inspiring our clients with confidence, and improving their brands' competitive advantage with measurable business impact. We have a strong culture and set of values-oriented around client centricity, technical rigour, and integrity.

We are looking for highly motivated Strategic Healthcare Marketing Consultants to join our Associate Consulting team working flexibly and virtually, but with outstanding client focus and professionalism at all times.

If you are an expert in Pharmaceutical brand planning, marketing capabilities, or launch excellence, and are passionate about clients, science, and patient-centricity, then please forward your CV and covering letter to Catherine.Melnychuk@UptakeStrategies.com.

