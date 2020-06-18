There is an exciting new opportunity for a strategic planner with a well established healthcare agency, able to offer complete multi-channel solutions for pharmaceutical brands, treatments and services.

Have you got a good foundation in planning, healthcare experience and the drive to ultimately become a lead planner on pharmaceutical brand accounts? If so, this is genuinely the opportunity of a lifetime for a strategic planner to work with some of the industry’s most respected experts, in a healthcare advertising agency where the potential for career development, reward and breadth of experience is immense.

As a strategic planner your healthcare experience could be in behavioural change and market research, on pharma brands, or consumer health and wellbeing, for example, but you will know the mechanics of planning in an advertising agency extremely thoroughly and have an understanding of the pharmaceutical industry. Experience in market research / social listening / data planning would all also be highly beneficial skills for this strategic planning role.

The strategic planner will enjoy: intellectual stimulation; being invited to discussions on a consultative basis by pharma marketing departments; coming up with audience based solutions; working hard and playing harder.

The successful strategic planner’s background might be in brand planning, account handling, marketing/brand management or market research – but you MUST have been a planner in a healthcare communications agency as well. Either way, you will be an outstanding light who understands the healthcare market place and how the pharmaceutical industry works. You will feel passionately about understanding issues and challenges in greater depth than your clients and your desire will be to run workshops developing understanding of where ideas come from and go to, on a quest to find insight and understanding so that you can determine what should happen next in terms of communications strategy.

