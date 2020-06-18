Ideally this advertising agency wants a cross between Lynda la Plant and Picasso, with Marie Curie and Sigmund Freud for grandparents, but if you can at least demonstrate the creative flair, communications skills and medical knowledge to create distinctive pharmaceutical marketing campaigns, we need to talk!

The creative healthcare communications agency:-

- Rapidly growing healthcare communications agency that never loses a client and wins pitch after pitch.

- Famous name, one of London’s top healthcare advertising agencies.

- Centre of excellence: You’ll be working with the best talent in the field.

The business unit director’s job:-

- Responsible for managing client business and relationships, ensuring account teams deliver on account business.

- Senior lead for business within the unit, utilising an extensive suite of state of the art marketing techniques – not two campaigns are the same.

- Supports and trains account directors to line manage members of the team and responsible for direct line management of team members

The ideal business unit director:-

- Demonstrable experience of strategic counsel, fresh ideas and delivery in a healthcare advertising or creative medical communications agency.

- Experience of running successful teams, an inspirational leader and able to develop a really high calibre team of top talent.

- Have an eye for organically growing business as well as the ability to provide strategic counsel to top 10 pharma clients

